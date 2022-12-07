Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics committee: report

The House Ethics Committee said it's investigating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a statement this Wednesday, Forbes reports.

The panel said it will announce the results of its investigation sometime in 2023, but did not provide details as to what the investigation is about.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said the congresswoman "has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests."

The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics forwarded its inquiry to the House Ethics panel in June.

"Typically, when that office forwards an investigation, it is because the office has reason to believe an ethics law was broken," Forbes' report stated. "Wednesday's statement, attributed to acting Chair Susan Wild (D-Penns.) and Ranking Member Michael Guest (R-Miss.), says the disclosure of the investigation 'does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.'"