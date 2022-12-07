Rudy Giuliani ally widely believed to be a Russian spy charged with money laundering

Andrii Derkach, a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician whom American intelligence agencies believe is a Russian spy, has been charged with multiple counts of money laundering.

Rolling Stone reports that Derkach, who infamously met with former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in 2019 to push purported dirt on Hunter Biden, has been hit with seven counts of money laundering related to his attempted purchase of two Beverly Hills condominiums.

Prosecutors allege that Derkach tried to hide his purchase of the condos by moving $4 million around through a shell corporation.

“While participating in a scripted Russian disinformation campaign seeking to undermine U.S. institutions, Derkach simultaneously conspired to fraudulently benefit from a Western lifestyle for himself and his family in the United States,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Driscoll said in a prepared statement about the money laundering charges.

Derkach's connections to Russian intelligence are so notorious that even former President Donald Trump's administration sanctioned him ahead of the 2020 election while describing him as "an active Russian agent for over a decade."

Giuliani, meanwhile, has sought to defend Derkach's reputation in the past, but nonetheless admitted during an interview once that "the chance that Derkach is a Russian spy is no better than 50/50."