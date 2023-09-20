'It offers nothing': GOP consultant buries his own party in scathing column

In an op-ed published at The Herald-Sun Wednesday, a Republican consultant lamented that the values of his party have been "corrupted and abandoned."
"Today, anger about everything, immovable thinking and rationale, conspiratorial theories and extreme skepticism, hatred of the opposition, and a lukewarm defense of democracy are considered by many Republicans as conservative standards," wrote Alfredo Rodriguez.
"It possesses no vision, optimism or ideas. It offers nothing. Our Republic cannot exist under these emotions."
Rodriguez writes that while he thought Donald Trump showed promise back in 2016, he has since "corrupted conservatism for his own benefit."
"Republicans today are a party with no voice for change, no optimism, no vision and no answers for our challenges. The conservatism I was introduced to only a generation ago had answers and solutions. Not anymore," he writes.
Read the full op-ed over at The Herald-Sun.