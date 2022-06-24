‘Stop the Steal’ organizer testified for 3 hours before DC grand jury: report

"Stop the Steal" rally organizer Ali Alexander reportedly testified this week before a Washington, DC federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump's coup attempt.
Alexander testified for almost three hours, his attorney, Paul Kamenar, told ABC News.
"CNN spotted Alexander entering and exiting the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, where a federal grand jury that has heard January 6-related matters meets. He spent about four hours at the courthouse on Friday behind closed doors," the network reported. "Alexander is the first-known, high-profile witness to testify in the confidential criminal investigative proceedings related to rally organizing. In April, he publicly confirmed he had received a subpoena and would cooperate with federal authorities."
Alexander, also known as Ali Abdul Akbar, was subpoenaed in October by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"He previously handed over thousands of communications and testified behind closed doors to the House select committee investigating the attack – a separate investigation. Alexander is one of the few individuals who has said he has ties to influential right-wing figures close to former President Donald Trump, members of Congress and extremist groups," CNN reported.
\u201c"I was assured that I was not a target but a fact witness," Alexander added.\n\nAli Alexander\u2019s full statement here:\u201d— Ali Dukakis (@Ali Dukakis) 1656099504