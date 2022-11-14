Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander turns on Bannon and RNC as GOP losses mount

Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander lashed out at Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Steve Bannon and other prominent conservatives for accepting GOP defeats in Arizona.

The right-wing influencer insisted that Republican losses, including Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the result of fraud and he accused other conservatives of taking part in the deception.

"Notice: Fox News, Bannon, Kuck Charlie Kirk and all of Corporate Media just bring back on the people who were INCORRECT to just make new predictions. Preserving the dialectic trick," Alexander posted on Telegram. "Recursive loops to keep y’all hypnotized. Why not find the rare ones that were correct and ask them how they saw what no one else did and move humanity forward?"

Alexander, who claims to have spoken to GOP lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, suggested he should be running the RNC and threw his own name into the ring as a potential speaker of the House candidate.

RELATED: Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows join group trying undermine GOP leadership elections

"If I were RNC Chair, I would’ve issued a Statement to help relieve some pressure off every candidate in the country: RNC CHAIRMAN ADVISES ALL CANDIDATES TO WAIT UNTIL ALL VOTES ARE TABULATED BEFORE CONSIDERATION OF CONCESSION," Alexander wrote. "This right here would’ve saved every candidate and help them keep staff and options open. Ronna has no idea what’s she’s doing. Still."

He singled out Bannon and Charlie Kirk, head of the Turning Points USA campus group, for scorn and suggested they were only looking to cash in on their election conspiracy theories.

"Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk say: ‘Don’t stop the steal, watch the podcast and ads.’ Oh well!" Alexander posted.

Alexander praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her appearance on Bannon's podcast, but he sent her a warning about siding with House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his possible speakership bid.

"MTG had a really stellar appearance on War Room just now. Except the psyop at the end," Alexander wrote. "Thanks for the heads up. Kevin McCarthy’s new talking point is that a RINO or two may peel off and vote for Cheney or Pelosi for Speaker which is why we need “unity.” That is 100% not a possibility. I’ve been in more caucus fights than MTG. Either staff is lying to her or I admire that she has to carry water for Kevin for the sake of the party right now."