'Fani wants her moment': Trump attorney expects indictment in Georgia

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, predicted the former president would be indicted in Georgia for his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Habba made the remarks on Sunday during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"Are you expecting an indictment in the coming two or three weeks from Georgia?" Bartiromo wondered.

"Yes, I think that it's been highly spoken about," Habba replied. "I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that she's got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it's a good indicator that [Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis] wants her moment, and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we've seen out of this country."

