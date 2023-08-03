Alina Habba outside courthouse: Trump has 'given up his good life to fight for this country'

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, defended her client to reporters outside a Washington, D.C. courthouse as the former president was being arraigned for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I think a witch hunt is really the way that anybody should describe this because it's not something we've seen in our time," Habba said. "A witch hunt is when you relentlessly attack your opponent, when you relentlessly attack the thing that you are most afraid of."

"People are afraid of somebody who is independently wealthy and who has given up his good life to fight for this country," she added. "And that frightens a lot of politicians who are career politicians, unfortunately, because he'll get back there, and I know he'll be fighting for every one of us so that this doesn't happen to us."

Habba was also asked how Trump could claim the case was about "free speech" when the indictment pointed to his actions.

"So what is it that he did to try and switch the votes that you refer to?" Habba asked the reporter. "By bringing cases, by using the law in an appropriate manner, unlike what we're sitting here today seeing, this is not appropriate. What President Trump did is he said, go patriotically and peacefully and protest."

Watch the video from Sky News below or at this link.