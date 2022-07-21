Trump lawyer sued for blasting raunchy hip-hop in the office and making racist remark against New York AG
One of Donald Trump's defense attorneys was sued by a Black former legal assistant for allegedly creating a hostile workplace.

The lawsuit alleges attorney Alina Habba and her new firm partner Michael Madaio regularly blasted hip-hop music and sang along with raunchy lyrics -- including the N-word -- that made legal assistant Na’syia Drayton very uncomfortable, reported The Daily Beast.

"[They] played, and loudly sung, several songs in the office with sexually explicit lyrics [that Drayton felt were] both racially offensive and sexually inappropriate within the office setting,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit alleges Habba and Madaio loudly played DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” Kanye West and Jay Z’s “N*ggas in Paris,” and “Rich Ass F*ck” by Lil Wayne.

Drayton says she started having panic attacks at work after Habba lost a court battle in Manhattan in April, when a judge ordered Trump to pay a $10,000 daily fine for refusing to turn over evidence, and the complaint alleges that an "irate" Habba came out of her office and made a racist remark about New York attorney general Letitia James.

“I hate that Black b*tch!” Habba shouted, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit shows Drayton notified Habba and Madaio on June 9 that she felt uncomfortable in the workplace, citing the music and the remark about the attorney general, and she claims Habba fired her.

"My client let a lot of things go, but when the Letitia James comment was made, then the music with supervisors singing those lyrics ... and singing n----, n----, n----, it doesn’t feel good as an employee,” said Drayton's attorney Jacqueline Tillman. “It's not that my client feels that Ms. Habba doesn't have the right to be a Kanye fan or sing. It’s about the time and place. The office is not the place for this — particularly when an employee says, ‘This hurts me.’”

