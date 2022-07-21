MAGA rioter complains that Googling her name always brings up links to her insurrection-related arrest
Dawn Bancroft (Photo via DOJ)

A woman arrested for taking part in the January 6th Capitol riots is now complaining that doing a Google search for her name retrieves multiple links related to her arrest.

In a court filing flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, attorneys representing Capitol rioter Dawn Bancroft argued that she deserved leniency in her sentencing because she had already suffered grievous harms for her actions.

Among other things, the attorneys argued that "when Googling [Bancroft's] name, she will always be tied to her actions on January 6th."

In fact, a quick Google search for "Dawn Bancroft" reveals this to be the case, as all nine first-page links in the results are related to Bancroft's arrest.

In addition to suffering from negative Google search results, the attorneys say that Bancroft's gymnasium "lost its CrossFit designation after her arrest was made public" in January 2021, which dealt a significant blow to her income.

Federal prosecutors revealed last year that Bancroft appeared unrepentant about breaking into the Capitol building, and she sent a video boasting about her exploits to her own children.

"We broke into the Capitol... we got inside, we did our part," Bancroft said. "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her."

