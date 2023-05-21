'All of that money from China': Trump baselessly accuses Biden of being on Beijing’s payroll
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked President Joe Biden over the United States Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's probe into classified documents that the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered at various properties associated with the president.

"Joe Biden REFUSES to give the 1,850 Boxes in Delaware, or the 4 Boxes that were discovered in CHINATOWN, and then sent to his lawyers in Boston to clean them up," Trump wrote on his Truth Social app at 8:20 a.m.

Trump's first statement is categorically false. As CNN reported in February:

The previously undisclosed searches were conducted in recent weeks, with the consent and cooperation of the president’s legal team, the source said.

The library at the University of Delaware, Biden’s alma mater, is home to an extensive collection of papers from the president’s time in the Senate, according to its website.

Investigators retrieved materials from two university locations on two different days. The material did not appear to have classified markings, according to the source, but they are now being reviewed by the FBI.

Trump's second allegation is also a distortion of reality.

"Trump's been looking for some way to tie Biden to China for a while. You may recall a weird incident from 2019 when Trump, while being investigated for his efforts to pressure Ukraine, publicly asked China to release derogatory information about his likely 2020 opponent," The Washington Post explained in April. "He didn't get that, it seems, so he works with what he's got: documents being moved to a neighborhood that for historic reasons includes the word 'China' in its name."

Additionally, Biden has fully cooperated with the FBI. But that did not stop Trump from repeating his baseless allegation that Biden is in the employ of Beijing.

"Maybe that's why all of that money from China has gone into his pockets, but I hope not?" Trump proclaimed. "I went by the Presidential Records Act - Things done correctly!"

