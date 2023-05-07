Texas GOPer 'needs to be removed from office' over 'unconscionable' Allen shooting remarks: colleague
State Se. Roland Gutierrez

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a Texas lawmaker slammed his Republican colleague who represents the community where the latest mass shooting took place and said he deserves to be removed from office over his appalling comments on CNN afterward.

Speaking with MSNBC's Katie Fang, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) expressed dismay over the latest mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left 8 dead and more critically wounded.

The MSNBC host then quoted State Rep. Keith Self (R-Allen) from his appearance on CNN when he was pressed that people don't think "thoughts and prayers" are enough to stop the wave of gun violence that is engulfing the country.

According to Self, "Well, those are people that don't believe in an almighty God who, who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives."

According to Guitierrez, his Texas lawmaker colleague should be ashamed of hiding behind the Bible.

"The god that I believe in gives us free will," he began. "They allow us to make decisions, gives us the ability to go out and make great laws. The Bible speaks about lawmakers often."

"A the end of the day, we are empowered, sure, by God and by our constituencies to go out and create change. -- positive change," he continued. "We are killing babies, we are killing family members, grandmothers in this country. It is unconscionable for this man to use the Bible or God in any way to defend these positions. I think he needs to be removed from office, that is how unconscionable this is."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 05 07 2023 08 02 29 youtu.be

