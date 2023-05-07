Texas shooter lived with his mother — and was 'right-wing death squad' member interested in neo-Nazis: police

Fox News is reporting more information about the man who opened fire at the mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday. According to the report, the police were searching the home of the shooter, which he shared with his two parents.

The 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia lived in Dallas.

"Neighbors said Garcia had lived in the home with his parents for years," said Fox, "and they had never seen him in possession of a weapon. They told WFAA that he could often be seen going to and from the house in an outfit that suggested he worked in a security role. Despite the regular sightings, neighbors added that both the man and his gray Dodge Charger had frequently been missing in recent weeks."

Eight people were killed and seven injured.

After the gunman was shot by a responding officer, a photo showed the man with an AR-15 and many rounds of ammunition strapped to him, CNN reported Sunday.

"We are horrified by today's senseless tragedy and outraged by the violence that continues to plague our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and others affected by this heinous act. We are thankful for the police officer’s heroic actions and for the support of all the first responders," the mall said in a statement about the ordeal.

The motivation for the attack was right-wing extremism, CNN said, citing a local law enforcement official. He had a patch reading RWDS on his chest, which police claim means "right-wing death squad."

"Officials are also investigating any possible ties between the suspect and radical beliefs after he was found wearing a patch on his chest that suggested white supremacist or neo-Nazi leanings," said the Washington Post.

NBC News explained in greater detail, "suspected Allen, Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia interacted with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online, according to two senior law enforcement officials."

A 2021 report in The Daily Beast reported that men associated with RWDS were plotting to attack Democratic National Committee employees with explosives.

“Rhetoric in the private chat messages was consistent with racially motivated extremism ideology, to include aspirational violence against religious and racial minorities,” the affidavit said at the time.

See the clip of the CNN report below or at the link here.