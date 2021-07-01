'Flip like a flapjack': Trump critics rejoice after CFO surrenders in wake of indictments

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer for former president Donald Trump's company, turned himself in early Thursday after a grand jury indicted him Wednesday on what are believed to be tax-related charges.

The indictments against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to be released at 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Mr. Weisselberg, accompanied by his lawyer, Mary E. Mulligan, walked into the Lower Manhattan building that houses the criminal courts and the district attorney's office about 6:20 a.m. He is expected to appear in court in the afternoon along with representatives of the Trump Organization,' the New York Times reported. "The charges against the Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg — whom Mr. Trump once praised for doing "whatever was necessary to protect the bottom line" — emerged from the district attorney's sweeping inquiry into the business practices of Mr. Trump and his company."

The Trump Organization issued the following statement in response to Weisselberg's indictment: "Allen Weisselberg is a loving, dedicated husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years. He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.'

Here's how Twitter reacted to Weisselberg's surrender.























