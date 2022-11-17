Allen Weisselberg tells court he victimized Trump family with his own 'greed'

Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has fallen on his sword and is saying that he alone was to blame for the accounting tricks he used to fraudulently evade taxes.

As reported by The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas on Thursday worked to separate Weisselberg from former President Donald Trump's company by getting him to testify under oath that the Trump family had no part in his tax evasion schemes.

During questioning, Futerfas asked Weisselberg whether he schemed with any Trump family member, to which Weisselberg replied, "No."

When Futerfas asked why Weisselberg committed tax fraud, he replied, "It was my own personal greed that led to this."

He then asked Weisselberg if he was really saying that the Trump family, who signed the checks as part of his scheme, were really the victims in this scenario.

"It was your responsibility to protect this family from these kinds of problems, correct?" he asked.

"Correct," Weisselberg replied.

Pagliery reports that Futerfas then grilled Weisselberg about his role and made him so upset that his voice cracked.

"Are you embarrassed because of what you what you did?" Futerfas asked.

"More than you can imagine," Weisselberg replied.

"Are you ashamed?" Futerfas asked.

"Very much so," Weisselberg said.