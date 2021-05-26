'Of course he'll flip': Trump biographer predicts former president's henchman Weisselberg won't hesitate to turn on him

Trump biographer Tim O'Brien told CNN on Wednesday that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg won't hesitate to turn on his boss if his alternative is serving a jail sentence.
While discussing recent news that a grand jury has been empaneled to potentially indict former President Donald Trump on criminal charges, O'Brien noted that Weisselberg is the key player who could determine whether any charges are actually brought.
"If it comes to showing loyalty to Donald Trump or a prison term, you know, I don't think he's going go to prison," O'Brien explained. "We know now he's the subject himself of a criminal investigation. Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally. Whether or not he'll flip is the million-dollar question, but if the investigators have the goods on him and his own liberty is at stake, of course he'll flip."
O'Brien argued that Trump has to be nervous about Weisselberg cooperating with prosecutors because "he knows where all the bodies are buried" and could implicate the former president in tax fraud.
Watch the video below.
Trump biographer predicts former president's henchman won't hesitate to turn on him www.youtube.com