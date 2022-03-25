Trump evidence is being returned to witnesses by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg: report

One day after a Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received harsh criticism for reportedly deciding against charging Donald Trump, a new report suggests his investigation may be close to an end.

"Prosecutors have been sending back documents to people who turned over information about former President Donald Trump’s business, in perhaps the starkest sign yet that the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Trump may be winding down. According to two people familiar with the situation, witnesses who had turned over key documents to investigators have suddenly been getting their evidence back in recent weeks," The Daily Beast reported.

The report came after The New York Times published a scathing resignation letter by former Manhattan District Attorney prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

"As you know from our recent conversations and presentations, I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the Penal Law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition. His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people. The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz argued.

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe saw the report and argued the case needs to be handed over to Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

"All the evidence should indeed be turned over — not to the witnesses but to the US Attorney for SDNY: If former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz is right, it constitutes strong proof of federal wire fraud by Donald Trump, and DOJ should have it now," Tribe wrote.



