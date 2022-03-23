Trump is guilty of 'numerous' felonies: Manhattan prosecutor’s resignation letter

The star prosecutor who came out of retirement to investigate former President Donald Trump for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office blasted the lack of prosecution of the former president in a resignation letter obtained by The New York Times.

"One of the senior Manhattan prosecutors who investigated Donald J. Trump believed that the former president was 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and that it was 'a grave failure of justice' not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter. The prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted his resignation last month after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, abruptly stopped pursuing an indictment of Mr. Trump," the newspaper reported.

Pomerantz, a prominent former federal prosecutor, said Bragg's non-prosecution decision was “contrary to the public interest."

Carey R. Dunne, also a senior prosecutor on the case, resigned the same day, raising questions by legal experts.

"Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne planned to charge Mr. Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements — a felony in New York State," the newspaper reported.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” his resignation letter read.

Read the full report.



