The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin may hold key piece of evidence against Fox News in Dominion case

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin believes she might hold a key piece of evidence in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News.

The election voting machine maker has sued Fox News for $1.5 billion for promoting lies about Donald Trump's election loss, and network chairman Rupert Murdoch conceded in a deposition that he knew some of those claims were false and that he should have done more to stop them.

"I'm actually a little curious if my name came up in any of this," said Griffin, who served in the Trump administration during the post-election period "For those that don't know, I used to be on Fox all the time, probably fielding dozens of requests a week. I was never under contract there, and I went on there the morning after Jan. 6, as I did other networks, to condemn it, to say the president should resign and the election wasn't stolen."

"I was booked, like, one more time for Donald Trump's, like, triumphant return at CPAC, and I was very critical of him and reiterated that the election wasn't stolen -- never got another call again," she added. "I'm grateful for it. I have a bigger platform now, and I'm going to keep telling the truth, but they care about the bottom line, and lying to their audience made them money, and they're going to keep doing it."

