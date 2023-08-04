NC church youth leader charged with sex offenses against teen

A North Carolina church youth leader has been charged with felony child sexual offenses.

Amanda Buchanan Justice, of Kings Mountain, was arrested Thursday after police investigated a report of a sexual assault on a teenager, and she was charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child over the age of 15, reported The (Shelby) Star.

The 35-year-old Justice, who owns a hair salon and was active in the No Compromise Youth Ministry, turned herself in to police and was released on $20,000 after she was booked into jail.

Justice had been a member of the New Life Family Worship Center since seventh grade and recently wrote on Facebook about the church's influence on her life.

“They always took the time to teach us things that would help us grow spiritually as well as in life,” Justice posted on the ministry's Facebook page in May. “All of the leadership skills I have were all taught to me when I decided to step up and be a part of ministry. The reason I care so much for people is that I had an amazing group of pastors who have the heart of God and want to see other people grow and love others.”

The church responded to her arrest with a post announcing that she was no longer associated with the congregation.

“New Life Partners: We were made aware of the situation that has occurred concerning Amanda Justice. She is no longer attending NLFWC,” the church stated. “There is an ongoing investigation in regards to allegations of misconduct with a minor that did not occur on church grounds or any ministry activities. Please continue to pray for this situation and for our church during these difficult times.”