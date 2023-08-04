'You didn't even pass around water': Angry passengers say they were trapped for 7 hours on sweltering plane

Passengers on a delayed United Airlines flight at Newark airport in New Jersey had to endure seven hours in extreme heat with no food or water made available to them, CBS 7 reported.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is now investigating after a TikTok video went viral showing passenger Christine Ieronimo telling a United Airlines worker about the ordeal.

“The girl had a panic attack and passed out. We had elderly people, we had babies. We had pregnant women, not even water. You didn’t even pass around water,” says Ieronimo.

“We were trapped on that plane for 7 hours in 70-80 plus heat," passengers tell the worker.

Read more: Trump could face home confinement due to 'enormous burden' of jailing him: expert

“It was hot, thick. It was hard to breathe,” Ieronimo said. “I’m surprised somebody didn’t die because there were elderly people on the plane.”

After passengers were seated on the flight, which was headed to Rome, it was discovered that the air conditioning wasn't working. The problem seemed to be fixed after the plane headed back to the gate, but it started getting hot again as the plane prepared to take off. The pilot then announced that the plane would be heading back to the gate once again where passengers would be let off.

“During the seven hours, nothing was ever offered. Nobody even offered water,” Ieronimo said. “‘What do you want me to do?’ was the exact quote I got from one of the flight attendants.”

As CBS 7 points out, U.S. Department of Transportation says that airlines "must provide passengers with food and water no later than two hours after the tarmac delay begins.”

Watch the video below or at this link.