Amazon actively recruiting weed smokers as delivery drivers to overcome severe shortage

Amazon is actively recruiting cannabis users to overcome a severe shortage in delivery drivers.
The online retailer has told its delivery partners to prominently state they don't screen applicants for weed use, according to communications obtained by Bloomberg, but some of the company's independent partners aren't too thrilled.
"If one of my drivers crashes and kills someone and tests positive for marijuana, that's my problem, not Amazon's," said one delivery company owner, who requested anonymity because Amazon discourages partners from speaking to the media.
The retailer claims that allowing pot smokers to apply will boost supply by 400 percent, although it didn't explain where that number comes from, while weeding them out cut the prospective worker pool by 30 percent.
Amazon is lobbying the federal government to legalize weed, and in June announced it wouldn't screen applicants for the drug anymore before asking its delivery partner to do the same.
The company has so far been reluctant to pay its partners more to allow for better wages for drivers, who would not be permitted to go out on routes while impaired.
"If a delivery associate is impaired at work and tests positive post-accident or due to reasonable suspicion, that person would no longer be permitted to perform services for Amazon," said an Amazon spokeswoman.