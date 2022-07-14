Trump returns to DC next week to talk about Fox News punching bags with GOP loyalists

Donald Trump will return to Washington, D.C., for the first time since skipping out on Joe Biden's inauguration, and as polls show Republican voters might prefer another candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination.
The former president will headline an event starting July 25 for the America First Policy Institute, a 501(C)(3) non-profit led by former administration officials Linda McMahon, Larry Kudlow and Brooke Rollins, that will focus on frequent Fox News topics like energy and gasoline prices, inflation, "control" of children's education and border security, reported Axios.
"Trump will deliver the keynote address at 3 p.m. ET on the second day of the group's policy summit, which will also feature panel discussions and presentations by several high profile Republican leaders, including former Trump administration officials, members of Congress, governors and state officials," Axios reported.
Eight former Cabinet officials, including former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe and former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, will attend or speak, and so will eight former White House officials, including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and pastor Paula White-Cain, who served on the opportunity and revitalization council.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) will also take part, along with 11 other GOP lawmakers and 10 senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).