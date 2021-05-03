This former Trump aide just launched a new group -- and it's both pathetic and shady as hell

Former White House senior advisor Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News today to hawk a new conservative legal group he has formed to sue the Biden administration on behalf of white people whenever possible.

During an interview by Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Miller's advised listeners "to go to aflegal.org to find out more, that's aflegal.org and you learn all about it" with regard to his America First Legal Foundation (AFL).

So I did.

I can't say for sure that I really "learned all about it." No doubt, the basic mission's clear enough:

"Fight Back Against Lawless Executive Actions and the Radical Left."

It continues: "All citizens deserve a government that puts their needs and their country first. This is the system of law established by our Founding Fathers. America First principles are now under attack like never before. Our security, our sovereignty, and our liberty are being systematically dismantled. There is only way to stop the constant onslaught from the radical liberals in Washington: take them to court. And that is what we are here to do."

Understood. But once you click on "Join the Fight," things get a bit murkier. For example, right above the opportunity to donate is a disclosure that this group -- formed to take on radical liberals by suing them-- has an application pending with the IRS to become designated a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization.

I'm no accountant, but I'm pretty certain that this is the status given to apolitical, educational or charitable groups. This is the IRS' take on that subject.

But I suppose in the worst case, my quarterly donation of 5 cents would not be tax deductible.

There is a news section, linking five stories in the past month. The first was about the founding of AFL, which identified Miller as the group's president. There's a press release attacking President Joe Biden over gun policy and three righteous legal activities right out of the blocks: 1) joining Texas's lawsuit against the Biden Administration border policies as outside counsel; 2) suing Biden on behalf of white farmers and ranchers; and 3) a brief in Texas Supreme Court "to remedy San Antonio's cancelling of Chick-Fil-A."

That's something, but it still didn't tell me "all about" AFL. The "About" page didn't help. It just offers more words about "the radical left's anti-jobs, anti-freedom, anti-faith, anti-borders, anti-police, and anti-American crusade."

The contact page didn't help either. It's just an email form to send into the stratosphere. There's no street address, nor a telephone number, nor an actual person to contact.

So I clicked on "Team." If there's a staff, it's anonymous. All that's listed are thumbnail photos and bios of Miller and six other members of a Board of Directors. They include Trump Administration veterans Mark Meadows, Matthew Whitaker, Russ Vought and Gene Hamilton, plus Ed Corrigan and Wesley Denton, identified as CEO and COO of something called the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI).

All seven are white men, which is not altogether surprising. Not mentioned is that Meadows, Trump's erstwhile chief of staff, had joined CPI as its Senior Partner in January.

So, let me get this straight. My quarterly donation of 5 cents is going to a group with no apparent address, phone number or staff, presumably to cover some unspecified legal expenses. And it might not even be tax deductible. That's all I could find by taking Miller's advice to go to his new website to "learn all about" AFL.

Who knows? Maybe it will end up being a more substantial entity like CPI. Now, to be honest, I hadn't heard about CPI before now, but it turns out to be something. The organization was formed in 2017 by former Senator Jim DeMint, R-South Carolina.

CPI states this on its "About" page: "Washington is an easy place to become overwhelmed. We're supporting, training and educating conservatives to advance their principles in the nation's capital (sic)."

CPI is a little more specific than AFL on its "Support" page. For memberships ranging from $25 to $10,000, "your support for CPI will help our team of Capitol Hill veterans train, equip and unite conservative in Washington."

Somehow, that's tax deductible, according to the CPI website. CPI lists 14 staffers. All of them, of course, are white people-- including DeMint, Meadows, Corrigan and Denton.

The most recent tax form easily accessed online for CPI was from 2018: Form 990 (Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax). In the filing, CPI reported revenues for $4.3 million in revenue and $4.2 million in expenses. The spending includes no dollars for advertising, which might explain why CPI isn't a household name.

But it must be delivering good results at the top, since roughly 20 percent of its revenues were used to pay its top three top employees, DeMint ($371,314), Denton ($280,030) and Corrigan ($212.740). The 2018 totals reflected dramatic growth over 2017. It's unclear what the numbers look like now.

The only 2021 public-record information regarding CPI's activities comes by way of ProPublica, in its cataloging of "privately funded travel by members of the House of Representatives.

Among those members of the House whose February travel to Miami was sponsored by CPI were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Randy Weber, according to ProPublica.

It is unclear whether Miller intends for AFL to become CPI when it grows up.