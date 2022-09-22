American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant in the back of the head: report
American Airlines

On Thursday, Business Insider reported that an American Airlines passenger is in federal custody after a violent incident in which he was caught on video apparently slugging a crew member in the back of the head.

The incident occurred on a flight from Los Cabos International Airport to Los Angeles.

"Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, is set to appear in court on Thursday after he was caught punching a flight attendant in the back of the head in a video being shared on social media, CBS News reported," wrote Jordan Hart. "Witnesses on the scene said Le began acting erratically within 20 minutes of departing from Los Cabos International Airport, including loitering away from his seat and threatening violence against staffers. The unruly behavior escalated when he punched a flight attendant attempting to report him, according to video footage and an affidavit of the complaint against Le."

"Le was detained upon landing and taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the incident occurred in the air and involved the alleged federal offense of interfering with a flight crew," said the report. American Airlines also said in a statement that Le has been banned for life.

IN OTHER NEWS: Capitol rioter sentenced to 4 years in prison after begging judge for forgiveness

Violent incidents and threats against flight crew and other passengers on aircraft have spiked in recent years, driven in part by people lashing out against COVID-19 mask restrictions. On another American flight from LAX to Salt Lake City last September, one "intoxicated" man was caught on video gnawing on his mask and snarling like an animal after a racist tirade at another passenger. In another incident, a man flying from Ohio to Florida had to be duct-taped to his seat after groping passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has cracked down on these incidents with heavy fines, and Attorney General Merrick Garland made it a top priority to prosecute offenders.

SmartNews