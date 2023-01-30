angry trump
Photo: Shutterstock

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors to discuss Donald Trump.

A grand jury was recently empaneled to start hearing evidence against the former president in the Stormy Daniels case, and CNN reported that Pecker will meet this week to discuss his involvement with preventing the pre-election publication of Trump's alleged affair with the porn actress.

Former attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to making hush money payments to Daniels on Trump's behalf, met with Manhattan prosecutors earlier this month.

The developments indicate the long-stalled investigation could be ramping up and possibly result in new charges.

IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ shoots down another attempt by Jim Jordan to peek inside classified docs probe

Pecker allegedly coordinated with Cohen and at least one of member of Trump's 2016 campaign prevent negative stories from being published in a so-called "catch and kill" scheme to pay off mistresses and others.

SmartNews