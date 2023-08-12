Trump snarls at having to divert 'vast amounts of money' from his campaign to pay his legal bills

Days after it was reported that Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is facing a possible cash crunch before the GOP primaries commence because millions of dollars are being diverted to pay his increasing mountain of legal bills, the billionaire ex-president took to Truth Social to whine about his circumstances.
According to a report from the New York Times, "New financial reports show that the former president’s various political committees and the super PAC backing him have used roughly 30 cents of every dollar spent so far this year on legal-related costs. The total amounts to more than $27 million in legal fees and other investigation-related bills in the first six months of 2023."
The former president who has studiously avoided using his platform from attacking anything or anyone that has anything to do with his District of Columbia indictment after being warned by Judge Tanya Chutkan, took a roundabout way to complain about the Department of Justice.
Trump, who is notably paying his legal bills with a percentage of campaign donations from his supporters, wrote on Truth Social, "The Lunatic Left, working closely with Crooked Joe Biden and his corrupt DOJ, is not only focusing on Election Interference, but on getting the Trump Campaign to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees."
He added that he is "thereby having less to spend on ads showing that Crooked Joe is the WORST PRESIDENT IN U.S. HISTORY!"