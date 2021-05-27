'Ultimate Karen': Central Park dog walker Amy Cooper ripped to shreds for filing racial discrimination lawsuit

Amy Cooper (Screen Capture)
A white woman who called 911 on a Black man at Central Park has ignited another firestorm by suing her former employer for racial discrimination for firing her.
Amy Cooper lost her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton after calling 911 on bird watcher Christian Cooper, and video shows she falsely accused him of threatening her, but she filed a lawsuit alleging her termination was a violation of her civil rights.
Her claims were not taken well.
Remember when some of y’all argued that Amy Cooper must have learned her lesson and didn’t deserve any additional a… https://t.co/lfxlgYDl0S— Franklin Leonard (@Franklin Leonard) 1622055267.0
Amy Cooper suing because her employer noticed her racism after authorities went easy on her (in part because she wa… https://t.co/TridoyqmX2— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1622071664.0
Thank you Amy Cooper for proving once again that you are exactly the person we thought you were. https://t.co/5GPSFNppzY— 😷Renay (D-CA)😷 (@😷Renay (D-CA)😷) 1622059056.0
Amy Cooper, once again, displays her audacity front and center. https://t.co/0iL3Zxo5Zc— Adrienne Lawrence (@Adrienne Lawrence) 1622043719.0
Shocked, not shocked that Amy Cooper turns out to be sorry, not sorry. https://t.co/2fSoxNJEWf https://t.co/N2xjkMISjl— Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink) 1622058997.0
For those who think aligning with things such as the Democratic Party absolve you of being racist ... never forget… https://t.co/OHDWIHQlwP— Frederick Joseph (@Frederick Joseph) 1622061375.0
There is a reason why accountability is necessary. Amy Cooper was shown more grace than she deserved and has spitef… https://t.co/iQqXKi5e0L— Stephanie Guerilus (@Stephanie Guerilus) 1622055571.0
God, this never ends. I knew we weren't done with Amy Cooper the ultimate Karen who knows how to weaponize her wyte… https://t.co/Clifl02FKe— Axel Folio, PhD, carries soup for the family (@Axel Folio, PhD, carries soup for the family) 1622061352.0
The racist dog abuser Amy Cooper who tried to get a black man killed by police simply because he was bird watching… https://t.co/EOFiuuLREp— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila) 1622078378.0
A year ago, the outrageous video of Amy Cooper inspired me to write this piece for the @washingtonpost about privil… https://t.co/noaXRQEwze— Eliza Orlins (@Eliza Orlins) 1622062163.0
Remember when white people on here said Amy Cooper had been punished enough by being publicly shamed and "canceled"… https://t.co/nTLu6Hp5fD— chris evans (@chris evans) 1622067793.0