'Ultimate Karen': Central Park dog walker Amy Cooper ripped to shreds for filing racial discrimination lawsuit
Amy Cooper (Screen Capture)

A white woman who called 911 on a Black man at Central Park has ignited another firestorm by suing her former employer for racial discrimination for firing her.

Amy Cooper lost her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton after calling 911 on bird watcher Christian Cooper, and video shows she falsely accused him of threatening her, but she filed a lawsuit alleging her termination was a violation of her civil rights.

Her claims were not taken well.