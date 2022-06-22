Jan. 6 rally organizer turns on former president: 'Trump is disconnected from the base'

An organizer of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol suggested that it is time to move on from former President Donald Trump.

Amy Kremer told Politico that Trump's revoked endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks was an example of his bad judgment.

“Donald Trump is disconnected from the base,” Kremer remarked. “I don’t know what has happened there. I think he’s getting bad advice from the people around him, and I think it’s unfortunate, but it’s time for those of us in the movement to get back to basics, back to our first principles.”

She added: “We were here long before President Trump came along, and we’re going to be here long afterward."

READ MORE: Bob Woodward points out 'stunning' similarity between Trump and Nixon revealed by Shaye Moss testimony

In a Tuesday primary election, Brooks lost his bid to become the Republican nominee.

Kremer and her daughter Kylie were subpoenaed by the House Select Jan. 6 Committee over their role in organizing the event.

"The investigation has revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry," Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in one letter to Kremer.