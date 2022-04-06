Steve Bannon's longtime 'consigliere' testifies before Jan. 6 committee: report

A longtime aide and spokesperson for Steve Bannon was interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection this week.
Alexandra Preate, who has been described as Bannon's “consigliere" and reportedly worked with Donald Trump's White House staff on communications, was photographed at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and two sources confirmed that she met with congressional investigators, reported Rolling Stone.
Preate attended the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6, 2021, with other prominent Trump allies, including Michael Flynn, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
The select committee has been looking into Bannon's involvement in a "war room" set up at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C., to overturn Trump's election loss.
Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena to turn over documents and testify before the select committee.