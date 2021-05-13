WATCH: GOP congressman gets confronted for calling pro-Trump insurrection a ‘normal tourist visit’

Reporters on Thursday confronted Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) over his plainly false characterization of the U.S. Capitol riot as "normal tourist visit."

The Georgia Republican denied during a congressional hearing Wednesday that the violent Jan. 6 clash between Donald Trump supporters and Capitol police was an insurrection, and he attacked a reporter who challenged his remarks the following day at an event honoring police officers.

"If you are honest in your statement," Clyde told CNN's Daniella Diaz, who asked how she had mischaracterized his remarks. "Think about what you just said. You didn't take what I said in context at all, so that's just fake news."

Clyde then walked away, and again complained that reporters had inaccurately quoted his publicly recorded remarks before getting into a pickup truck.