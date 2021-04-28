Giuliani’s son goes on defensive rant after FBI raid: ‘This has to stop’

Former Trump administration official and potential GOP candidate for governor of New York Andrew Giuliani lashed out at the Department of Justice after it raided the home of his father, Rudy Giuliani.

Andrew Giuliani said he was addressing reporters "as a son and a concerned American."

"Anybody, any American, whether you're red or blue should be extremely disturbed about what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department. This is disgusting, this is absolutely absurd and it's the continued politicization of the Justice Department that we've seen and it has to stop," he pleaded.

"Enough is enough ladies and gentleman, we cannot stand for this anymore," he declared.