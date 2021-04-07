'This will be fun to watch': Giuliani's son brutally mocked over plan to run for New York governor
Rudy and Andrew Giulani. (AndrewHGiuliani Twitter account)

After four years of watching him damage his reputation in the service of former president Donald Trump, critics of Rudy Giuliani were delighted to see reports that his son, Andrew, is considering a run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the governorship of New York.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the younger Giuliani -- who served in the Trump White House as a Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison -- is ready to make the leap into office-holding with an eye on the governor's seat in Albany.

Considering his lack of experience and all the baggage his father would bring to the campaign, Twitter commentators were ready to get out the popcorn and watch the battle begin with the combative Cuomo.

As one commenter stated, "This will be fun to watch."

You can see some responses below: