Rudy Giuliani’s son rejected by New York Republicans: report

Tuesday was not a good day for the Giuliani family as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was repeatedly implicated in Donald Trump's attempted coup in a Jan. 6 hearing as his son, Andrew Giuliani, lost the GOP nomination for governor of New York.
In Washington, D.C., former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rudy Giuliani sought a presidential pardon. Giuliani served as a former U.S. Associate Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
"Meadows and Giuliani join a growing list of other Republicans who asked for pardons related to Jan. 6 and Trump's efforts to overturn the election," USA Today reported. "The list includes five GOP congressmen: Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Louie Gohmert of Texas. Hutchinson said in deposition video revealed last week that those five members asked about pardons."
And according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, Andrew Giuliani lost his campaign to Lee Zeldin.
The former New York City mayor had campaigned hard for his son.
\u201cNew Yorkers: \u2066@AndrewHGiuliani\u2069 for Governor has listened to you. He will make the changes you need and DESERVE! Get out today and vote!\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1656420083
Andrew Giuliani conceded before midnight.
\u201cDuring concession speech, Giuliani thanks Curtis Sliwa, Vickie Paladino, Gavin Wax, Bernie Kerik and \u201cAmerica\u2019s Mayor,\u201d his dad\u201d— David Brand (@David Brand) 1656468683
\u201c\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8MAKE ALBANY GREAT AGAIN\n\nVOTE ANDREW GIULIANI TODAY\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\u201d— Andrew H. Giuliani (@Andrew H. Giuliani) 1656441289