'Can't possibly be random': Former FBI official reacts to news that he was being subjected to rare IRS audit

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that former top FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe were both hit with extremely rare "random" IRS audits after they fell out of favor with former President Donald Trump.

McCabe appeared on CNN Thursday and said that he'd be shocked if it were a coincidence that both he and Comey just happened to be subjected to the same rigorous tax audit.

"We're talking about a coincidence that really is almost impossible statistically," he told hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. "It raises some very interesting questions about the IRS, and about how they're administering this program. And, look, to be clear, I'm not suggesting that any high-powered or high-level official at the IRS specifically did anything wrong. I'm simply saying that Americans need to be able to have trust and faith that the institutions they rely on are conducting their business in a fair and impartial manner and there is an indication here that that might not be happening."

McCabe then revealed that he first received a letter from the IRS informing him of the audit in October 2021, and he said he initially found it odd but not overtly suspicious.

"I just took it at face value and assumed it was actually random," he said. "It wasn't until I found out about Jim Comey's audit that I started wondering this can't possibly be random that the both of us were selected."

