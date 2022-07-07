Uvalde gunman splashed blood on teacher's face to see if he was still alive: report
CNN screengrab.

The Robb Elementary School teacher who was the only survivor in Room 111 gave an emotional interview after 10 surgeries and a month in the hospital.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz interviewed Arnulfo Reyes, who described trying to get the children under a table before he was shot.

"And so you get hit and you go down," Prokupecz said. "And what's going on in your mind at that time?"

"Im just thinking and waiting for somebody to come and save us," Reyes replied. You always think, you know, something bad is happening that the cops get there so fast, they rush in and they help you, you know and I was just waiting for that. I was waiting for anybody -- anybody to come save us."

READ: Renowned trophy hunter shot dead and left on the side of the road in South Africa: police

It would be 74 minutes before police would enter his classroom.

Reyes described the shooter trying to get him to flinch and splashing blood in his face.

"Was he trying to see if you were still alive?" Prokupecz replied.

"I think so," Reyes replied.

"You're laying there for over an hour, right? And no one's coming to help," Prokupecz noted. "What do you think of that?"

READ: Matt Gaetz's friend says he's cooperated in sex trafficking probe against 'multiple individuals'

"That they forgot us," he replied.

He also described what happened when police finally breached the door.

"After they shot him and the Border Patrol said 'Anybody, get up, let's go, let's go!' Like try to get the kids up. Nobody moved but me. And then somebody else said there are children under here, the children were dead under the table," Reyes said. "There was nothing I could do."

Watch below or at this link.

Arnulfo Reyes www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video