'Run-down meat factory': Tour of 'billionaire' Pro-Trump personality's home reveals a 'pile of rubble'

Andrew Tate, who used his platform as a popular champion kickboxer to draw the attention of Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. is currently sitting in a jail in Romania on charges of alleged human trafficking and rape, and it appears, based on the home where he was living in shows no signs of the wealth and glamorous lifestyle he boasted about to his millions of followers on social media.

That is the conclusion of the Guardian's Paul Kenyon who visited the now-empty estate of Tate which raises questions about how exactly how much he is worth with Kenyon writing, Tate "might have boasted" about having made "billions" but that doesn't seem to be the case.

After taking a tour, the Guardian columnist wrote, "We pull up on a patch of waste ground beside Tate’s home in the Pipera district of Bucharest, a mix of aspirational new villas and ugly post-communist blocks. Stray dogs bark in the distance. The gate is suitably masculine: heavy, black and sliding. The door into the compound looks like it might be bomb proof. Tate’s not there of course, but two of his heavies dressed in black suits patrol a modest pool, where I’ve seen Tate posing shirtless in online images," before adding, "Go around the side and you realise Tate’s home is less Hollywood hideaway and more like a rundown meat factory. Faux brickwork, dripping gutters, dark windows. There’s a pile of rubble where you’d expect the garden to be, and a broken Ikea lamp. Given the billionaire hype, and his regular postings about his private jets, ocean-going yachts, and his fleet of supercars, Tate’s residence is somewhat underwhelming."

RELATED: Andrew Tate complains about vermin-infested jail cell: 'Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs are my only friends'



As Kenyon notes, Tate and his followers have asserted that he has to keep a low-profile because of his notoriety, but that doesn't explain the squalor he appears to have been living in.

Add to that, he notes, Tate's claims of having an interest in casinos that generates him $1 million a month -- but that doesn't appear to stand up to scrutiny either.

"Tate says he owns a chain of 15 casinos and that they earn him $1m a month. Well, apparently not, according to the company records in Bucharest. We search high and low, and find no evidence that he owns a single casino. Not of the Bond and martini variety, at any rate," he wrote adding, "There is a weak historical link to a chain that operates slot-machine arcades, end-of-the-pier stuff. Yes, they’re known as casinos in Romania. But they’re not. That company is currently under investigation for alleged extortion and organised crime involving the Romanian mafia."

You can read more here.