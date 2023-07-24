'Get this civil war going': C-SPAN caller urges violence because 'Democrats suck'
A Republican caller to C-SPAN urged "civil war" because "Democrats suck."

During Monday's Washington Journal program, a caller from Massachusetts named Bill claimed, "Democrats had the Supreme Court for 60 or 70 years, and everything went their way."

"And everything was fine and dandy as long as it was liberalism," he continued. "Now it's only been, what, four or five, six years that it's Republican."

Bill argued that Democrats should focus on allegations that President Joe Biden "took 20-plus million dollars." And he insisted Biden was a pedophile and a rapist.

"And we're talking about the Supreme Court!" he added. "Oh, let's get this civil war going. Democrats suck, bye-bye."

