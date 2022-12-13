GOP's Andy Biggs mocked Rudy Giuliani as 'The Circus' behind his back

The ongoing information being revealed by TPM shows a chain of text messages between the former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) colluding over how to overthrow the Arizona election results.

While the two men ultimately acknowledged that former President Donald Trump lost the state, they began hatching a plan to challenge the election results.

It turns out that the two spoke a lot via text messages, creating 63 messages between the two, becoming more and more frantic as Arizona slipped from Trump's grasp.

“Whatever happens no one can concede," Biggs said at one point.



"So, Fox called bu this is the situation that has been reported to me: outstanding ballots are 600-700K statewide," said Biggs.

"Those are dropped off and day of votes. Fox doesn’t know what they are doing. Too many votes. Probably one more report tonight."

"Mark they will start counting in Maricopa county tomorrow morning at 7:30 AM and they will go and release only one report at the end of the day," Biggs also texted. "Whatever happens no one can concede because the president will win the state. After you and I talked another 10,000 votes came the presidents way so please make sure no one in the campaign or press office says anything about conceding in Arizona because I am very confident that as this thing goes President Trump is going to win."

"I’m sure you have heard of this proposal," he said days later in a typo-laden exchange. "It is to encourage the state legislatures to appoint a look doors in the various states where there’s been shenanigans. If I understand right most of those states have Republican Legislature’s. It seems to be comport with glorified Bush as well as the Constitution. And, well highly controversial, it can’t be much more controversial than the lunacy that were sitting out there now. And It would be pretty difficult because he would take governors and legislators with collective will and backbone to do that. Is anybody on the team researching and considering lobbying for that?"

“Don’t hold out false hope on that,” Biggs told Meadows. “But there is a glimmer potentially there but we shouldn’t get overhyped on it.”

But toward the end of November, there was no longer a path and Rudy Giuliani was looking for ideas. Biggs called Giuliani the "circus"

“Hey Mark, the circus is coming to town tomorrow and I wanted your input. Giuliani and company will be in downtown Phoenix,” Biggs sent Meadows in a text. “I’m planning on being there. Anything I should look out for your address when I speak to the crowd?”

Giuliani's fake hearing began Nov. 30 in Phoenix, but it wasn't an official government event, even if Biggs and colleague Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were behind Giuliani.

The election was certified by the officials anyway.

Read the full report at TPM.