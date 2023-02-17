Busted: Yet another Republican congressman's resume has Santos-like gaps

Congressman George Santos (R-NY) has been facing a blizzard of scandals after he was discovered to have lied about nearly every detail of his personal history on the campaign trail, from his education to his work background to his claim of being descended from Holocaust refugees.
According to an investigation from Nashville's NewsChannel 5, Tennessee's GOP Rep. Andy Ogles, elected in the same cycle as Santos, may have pulled a similar con.
For starters, reported Phil Williams, Ogles has repeatedly claimed to be an "economist," but he has placed a block on his school records from Middle Tennessee State University, making it impossible to verify whether he even studied economics. "NewsChannel 5 Investigates checked and, back in 2002, Ogles' website claimed he had 'studied foreign policy and the constitution' at Western Kentucky University and Middle Tennessee State. There was no mention of economics. Western Kentucky says when he was there from fall of 1990 to fall of 1993, Ogles actually majored in English and Allied Language Arts." His 2009 résumé states he has a degree in international relations, minoring in psychology and English — again, no economics.
He did work at the Laffer Center — named for Art Laffer, the controversial economist who developed Ronald Reagan's tax cuts for the rich — but only in an administrative position.
Ogles also claimed in a debate to be "a former member of law enforcement, [who] worked in international sex crimes, specifically child trafficking." He in fact was a volunteer reserve deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, but "lost that position two years later for not meeting minimum standards, making no progress in field training and failure to attend required meetings" — and never investigated international sex crimes in that role. He did work briefly at Abolition International, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit — but only in a part-time role, which paid him $4,000 in total.
This comes after yet another freshman Republican respresentative, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, has also had her candidate biography challenged.