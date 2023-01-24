'He's in denial mode': George Santos slammed for blowing off his own promise to explain his lies

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) (R) talks to Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-TN) in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Scandal-plagued Congressman George Santos (R-NY) has promised multiple times to explain his side of the story — and he keeps blowing off and pushing back on those promises, wrote Allan Smith for MSNBC Tuesday.
"'To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,' Santos tweeted on Dec. 22. 'I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,'" wrote Smith. "It’s been more than a month since that post and Santos, though he has given a handful of interviews to local and conservative outlets, including The New York Post, has scratched only the surface of the allegations he faces — which have grown considerably since his late December tweet."
Santos has been accused of lying about almost every aspect of his life on the campaign trail, including where he went to school, where he worked, his alleged identity as a Jewish descendant of Holocaust refugees, and his leadership of a fictional animal rescue charity. He has since faced even more troubles, including a criminal investigation into his campaign finance and an allegation that he tried to make off with $3,000 from a disabled Marine vet's GoFundMe to save his dying service dog.
Faced with pressure to explain himself, Santos — who has admitted to some of the allegations against him but denied others — has continued to promise he'll provide an explanation soon, telling NBC News two weeks ago, "I’ll be addressing the media soon. On my time, OK?"
"Roberta Stern, a moderate Republican from Great Neck who said she voted for Democrat Robert Zimmerman, Santos’ opponent last fall, said 'it’s clear' Santos 'has not been saying enough,'" said the report. "'I think being quiet for so long has really worked against him,' she said. 'Now he’s in denial mode and seems to be doing his business and not really caring.'"
Santos has refused to resign, baffling reporters by claiming he would only resign if "142 people" told him too — although he later clarified he meant the 142,000 people who voted for him last year. Several New York GOP lawmakers and officials have called on him to step down; however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other House GOP leadership have declined to do so.
After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The House select committee referred the ex-president to the Department of Justice for prosecution on four charges, but The Guardian correspondent Hugo Lowell explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that federal prosecutors will most likely attempt to make a narrow, and appeal-proof, case against Trump.
"The Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy verdicts really come about because the government had concrete evidence that the leaders of the Oath Keepers effectively engaged in political violence to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and because it was presented in that way and because, you know, the Oath Keepers had a quick reaction force across the river in Virginia," Lowell said. "They had weapons and ammunition, and they were texting about we can come to the Capitol, and, you know, bring fire support if you really need it. I think that's the kind of evidence that's convincing for a jury."
"It's the kind of evidence that we're missing as of yet with Trump, and that's why I think that the Justice Department is looking more at an obstruction of an official proceeding kind of thing for Trump, as opposed to, you know, seditious conspiracy," Lowell continued. "I don't think it materially makes any difference because they are still really serious felonies and they carry lengthy prison terms, and the Justice Department doesn't like to score big home runs, they like to score single hits, and if they can find one charge that sticks with Trump, they would much prefer that."
They want a sustained conviction, they just don't want a conviction, they want to sustain it upon appeal," he added, "and I think he was talking about how you want to make sure it follows through all the way. They're much more likely to take a lesser charge that is more likely to be sustained than the big charge."
Next up will be whether she will take that report and pursue a criminal indictment against Trump before another grand jury.
According to the Guardian's Carlisa Johnson, there are indications that Willis will pursue charges of racketeering similar to ones she previously used to go after gang members involved in violent acts.
With a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insisting he find just enough votes to flip the Georgia election results to his favor taking center stage, the report notes that Willis has a strong case with which to proceed.
"Though no official charges have been brought in the Trump investigation, experts believe that RICO charges are a very real possibility for the former president," Johnson wrote.
In an interview, Georgia State University law professor Clark D. Cunningham explained, "Among the things that are considered racketeering activity in the state of Georgia is knowingly and willfully making a false, fictitious or fraudulent statement or representation in any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of state government.”
Cunningham added, "If you do that, you’ve committed a racketeering activity. If you attempt to do that, if you solicit someone else to do it or you coerce someone else to do it – it’s all considered racketeering under Georgia law.”
Of note was Willis hiring RICO expert John Floyd to serve as a special assistant district attorney in 2021 which Cunningham stated was a strong indication of where the investigation is headed and labeled it a "stroke of genius."
“She’s received criticism that she’s prosecuting cases that are too ambitious or that there’s too much of a conspiracy alleged, but she’s shown in these cases that she’s able to use RICO to prosecute all the way to the top,” Cunningham stated before elaborating, "There appear to be clear criminal activities, and [no matter] whether or not the person at the top, in this case, Trump, was directly involved in each activity or not, if he participated in what is shown to be a racketeering organization, which “Stop the Steal” might be, and conspired with others, participated directly or indirectly, he can be shown to have violated the RICO law.”
Cochlear implants are among the most successful neural prostheses on the market. These artificial ears have allowed nearly 1 million people globally with severe to profound hearing loss to either regain access to the sounds around them or experience the sense of hearing for the first time.
However, the effectiveness of cochlear implants varies greatly across users because of a range of factors, such as hearing loss duration and age at implantation. Children who receive implants at a younger age may may be able to acquire auditory skills similar to their peers with natural hearing.
In fully-functional hearing, sound waves enter the ear canal and are converted into neural impulses as they move through hairlike sensory cells in the cochlea, or inner ear. These neural signals then travel through the auditory nerve behind the cochlea to the central auditory areas of the brain, resulting in a perception of sound.
People with severe to profound hearing loss often have damaged or missing sensory cells and are unable to convert sound waves into electrical signals. Cochlear implants bypass these hairlike cells by directly stimulating the auditory nerve with electrical pulses.
Cochlear implants consist of an external part wrapped behind the ear and an internal part implanted under the skin.
The external unit, which includes a microphone, signal processor and transmitter, picks up and processes sound waves from the environment. It divides sounds into different frequency bands, which are like different channels on a radio, with each band representing a specific range of frequencies within an overall spectrum of sound. It also extracts information about amplitude, or loudness, from each frequency band.
It then transmits that information to the receiver in the internal unit implanted in the cochlea. The electrodes of the internal unit directly stimulate the auditory nerve with electrical pulses based on amplitude information. Electrodes at the base of the cochlea transmit electrical signals containing high-frequency auditory information while electrodes at the top transmit electrical signals containing low-frequency information to the brain, mimicking the frequency analysis in a fully-functioning ear.
Cochlear implants are fundamentally limited by their poor ability to tell the difference between sound frequencies and transmit rapid variations in sound amplitude over time. For example, current cochlear implant systems use only 12 to 22 electrodes to stimulate surviving auditory nerve fibers, whereas natural hearing has 30,000 auditory nerve fibers to encode detailed information about incoming sounds. Furthermore, electrode stimulation inside the cochlea excites a large group of auditory nerve fibers without much precision.
These factors result in poor frequency resolution. Picture it like painting with a thick brush that can show only an overall shape without the fine details, or only blurry details.
The hearing experience from cochlear implants differs from that of natural hearing.
There are a variety of factors that can affect the number of healthy auditory nerve fibers available to transmit acoustic information to the brain. Cochlear implant users with better survival of their auditory nerve fibers may have improved frequency and timing representations of sounds represented by electrical stimulation, which can lead to better speech and pitch perception.
Neural health is not the only factor that contributes to variability in cochlear implant effectiveness. One 2012 study of 2,251 cochlear implant users found that speech recognition varied greatly, and only 22% of the difference could be explained by clinical factors like length of experience with the implant and cause of hearing loss. Furthermore, it is challenging to directly assess the effects of neural survival on the performance of cochlear implants. This suggests that other factors also play a role in determining the success of speech recognition with cochlear implants.
For instance, research has found that cognitive skills like working memory can influence the extent to which a person can understand speech after implantation. Cochlear implants increase cognitive load, or the amount of mental effort required to perform a task, as the sound quality users hear is often lower than that of natural hearing. Aging may also negatively affect cognitive processing skills, including attention deficits and slower processing speed on listening tasks.
Furthermore, most of the implant’s electrode arrays don’t reach the top of the cochlea where low-frequency information is conveyed in natural hearing. This leads to mismatches between the frequencies conveyed by the implant and those of natural hearing, resulting in reduced sound quality.
Scientists are investigating a number of potential ways to improve the effectiveness of cochlear implants.
Hearing sound through electrical stimulation is a new experience for those used to hearing without an implant. Auditory training exercises can help familiarize users with this new form of hearing and may even enhance overall speech and music perception. However, even with training, conventional cochlear implants may not fully replicate the rich experience of natural hearing.
Researchers are studying the potential use of light beams instead of electrical pulses to obtain better frequency resolution. This is done by genetically modifying the auditory nerve fibers to make them sensitive to light. Because light beams are able to more selectively stimulate auditory neurons compared to electrical pulses, this tactic may result in more precise frequency information. The research team behind this approach aims to start clinical trails in 2026.
Another approach involves inserting electrodes directly into auditory nerve fibers instead of the cochlea. By increasing the number of available electrodes, this strategy may enhance the sound frequency and timing information of the implant, and improve speech understanding in noisy environments and music perception.
Lastly, another development uses magnetic stimulation to transmit acoustic information via small, implantable microcoils. This approach allows for finer stimulation patterns than the widespread electrical activation of traditional electrodes, potentially leading to more precise sounds representation.
Research on new technologies may provide solutions to further improve the hearing experience for those struggling with hearing loss.