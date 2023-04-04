Rupert Murdoch breaks off engagement to conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith: report
Rupert Murdoch (AFP)

Fox News baron Rupert Murdoch and his fiancée have abruptly called off their engagement.

Sources close to the 92-year-old media mogul told Vanity Fair that he and 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith, a former dental hygienist turned conservative radio, had planned to marry this summer, less than a year after he finalized his divorce from fourth wife Jerry Hall.

According to one source, Murdoch had become uncomfortable with Smith's outspoken evangelical views.

The couple were first photographed together vacationing in January in Barbados, and the following month Murdoch reportedly planned to buy a $30 million residence near Central Park South in Manhattan.

They announced their engagement last month in the Murdoch-owned New York Post, and the Daily Mail reported last week that he had given Smith an 11-carat diamond engagement ring believed to be worth upwards of $2.5 million.

