Anne Heche is now in a coma and on a ventilator: reps

Anne Heche's representative has announced that she is currently in critical condition and in a coma. The actress has a collapsed lung necessitating a ventilator, TMZ reported.
"Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the rep said.
On Friday, Heche barrelled into a house and was involved in at least 2 hit-and-runs before the SUV caused a massive fire in the house and vehicle.
Police think that she was under the influence and have been able to obtain a warrant to take a sample of Heche's blood which will determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
After a breakup in 2000 with actor/ talk show host Ellen Degeneres, Heche went on a bender and ditched her SUV along a dusty road in Fresno, California, she told People. She walked through the desert until she reached a home and begged the owner to let her in and take a shower. The woman called police. When they arrived, Heche claimed that she was God and intended to take everyone to heaven in a spaceship. She ultimately revealed she had taken ecstasy.
"I was told to go to a place where I would meet a spaceship. I was told in order to get on the spaceship that I would have to take a hit of ecstasy," Heche explained to ABC. She explained she wasn't a drug user. "Fresno was the culmination of a journey and a world that I thought I needed to escape to in order to find love."
In a 2001 interview with ABC, she swore that she wasn't "crazy," despite claiming for two years that she was two people, one of whom was from another planet.
