Anne Heche is now in a coma and on a ventilator: reps

As many probably imagined was uttered during his White House tenure, Donald Trump reportedly searched for ways to be more like Adolf Hitler.

1. "Why can't you be like the German generals?"



"You fucking generals, why can't you be like the German generals?" a frustrated Trump reportedly asked his chief of staff, John Kelly.

"Which generals?" Kelly asked.

"The German generals in World War II," Trump responded.

"You do know that they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off?" Kelly reminded the president.

"No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him," Trump insisted.

After Trump demanded the military be sent in to clear the Black Lives Matters protesters, Trump's generals refused.

"You are all losers! You are all f***ing losers!" Trump lashed out, according to the book. "Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?"

2. "Look, I don't want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn't look good for me"



After returning from his trip to France in 2017, Trump raved about the Bastille Day parade in Paris and told Kelly, "You are going to be doing this next year."

As was reported at the time, Trump ordered his people to immediately get to work on planning the "biggest, grandest military parade ever for the Fourth of July." Trump had a very specific aesthetic in mind for his military parade.

"Look, I don't want any wounded guys in the parade," Trump made clear to Kelly about the members of the armed services selected to participate. "This doesn't look good for me."

"Those are the heroes,' Kelly told Trump. "In our society, there's only one group of people who are more heroic than they are — and they are buried over in Arlington."

Trump reportedly remained unmoved: "I don't want them. It doesn't look good for me."

3. Gen. Milley's unsent resignation letter



The New Yorker published a resignment letter from Gen. Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the country's top military official, in its entirety. But Miley did not resign in the end.

In his letter, Milley told Trump, "You are using the military to create fear in the minds of the people — and we are trying to protect the American people."

"I cannot stand idly by and participate in that attack, verbally or otherwise, on the American people," Milley wrote. "The American people trust their military and they trust us to protect them against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and our military will do just that. We will not turn our back on the American people."

He continued: "It's now obvious to me that you don't understand that world order. You don't understand what the war was all about. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I cannot be a party to that."

4. Mike Pompeo privately doubted Trump's Big Lie



Baker and Glasser detail what they call an "extraordinary arrangement" in the weeks after the election between Mike Pompeo, Trump's secretary of state, and General Milley. The two held daily morning phone calls with Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, in an attempt to keep Trump from going off the rails with his Big Lie.

"'The crazies have taken over,'" Mr. Pompeo told General Milley during a conversation after the election at General Milley's kitchen table, according to the authors.