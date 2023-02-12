Air space over Lake Michigan reopened after FAA closed it for 'national defense purposes'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told ABC News Sunday that there have been a few other balloons that have been found over the United States and Canada. They were all smaller than the first one, he explained.
But as of Sunday afternoon, it was revealed that the FAA sent out a NOTAM shutting down air space over Lake Michigan for what they said was related to "national defense." The NOTAM is "a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means," the FAA explains on its website.
\u201cAnother NOTAM was issued around 30 minutes ago which Closed the Airspace above the Northern Part of Lake Michigan for \u201cNational Defense Purposes\u201d but it appears to have already been Cancelled.\u201d— OSINTdefender (@OSINTdefender) 1676225915
\u201cAnother day, another 20,000 people following a US Air Force KC-135 as there may or may not be some sort of balloon, or not a balloon, or something floating over the northern US. https://t.co/1daW8noAZI\u201d— Flightradar24 (@Flightradar24) 1676225958
It hasn't been confirmed that this was another spying attempt by China, only the release of information about the restricted air space.
After the U.S. Air Force shot down the large balloon off the east coast of the U.S. the Pentagon said that the government had learned a great deal about spying at the hands of China's government. Since then, several balloons have been seen with two that have now been shot down.
There were several people who claimed to see objects flying over Lake Michigan, but their assessments of what they saw hasn't been confirmed. You can see those here.
\u201cApparently flights over lake Michigan are being told to leave bc of another ufo\u201d— me (@me) 1676226373
\u201cSpotted over Lake Michigan in Chicago. A cluster of 20-30 balloons floating around. #faa #lakemichigan #chicago #ufo #baloon\u201d— Patrick J Forkin (@Patrick J Forkin) 1676226511