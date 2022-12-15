Another top conservative outlet jumps on Trump with 'Sorry Donald' column

The Washington Times, one of the nation’s largest conservative publications, blistered Donald Trump Tuesday with a commentary whose headline speaks for itself:



“Sorry, Donald, Republicans just don’t want you in 2024.”

Columnist Joseph Curl cited recent USA Today polling showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a 13-point lead over Trump among Republicans as their choice for president in 2024. It noted that the poll showed that “61% of Republicans want someone other than Mr. Trump next time around. Here’s the weird thing: They want someone like him, just not him.”

Curl, who also writes for the far-right Daily Wire, didn’t stop with the poll numbers. He also cited the betting website Empire Stakes, which showed that Trump’s likelihood of getting elected in 2024 had dropped to 20 percent – below both DeSantis and President Joe Biden.

And there was this:

“Since he entered the race, Mr. Trump has acted like a candidate who really does not want the job (think former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani). Mr. Trump dined with the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West — who later went on a lengthy antisemitic rant — and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. He called for the suspension of the Constitution. And he lost several legal maneuvers over his possession of allegedly classified documents.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's 'major announcement' turns out to be a commercial for his digital trading card collection

“Mr. Trump’s star has been falling ever since his hand-picked candidates in swing states lost in the midterms — just two of his 14 candidates won. And now his major donors in 2016 are running away — that’s a huge problem for a self-declared billionaire who doesn’t like to spend his own money.”

All this from a formerly pro-Trump publication that continues on a daily basis to attack Biden, Democrats and anyone even close to the political center. Which makes its kill shot conclusion even more eye-popping:

“Again, it’s early — way early. But when 61% of your own party doesn’t want you to run, well, you don’t run. Mr. Trump’s ego is way too big to bow out gracefully, so look for him to bow out disgracefully (does he know any other way?).”