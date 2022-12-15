Trump's 'major announcement' turns out to be a commercial for his digital trading card collection

Donald Trump's much-hyped "major announcement" turned out to be, in the words of "A Christmas Story's" Ralphie Parker, a crummy commercial.

The former president teased the announcement Wednesday by saying "America needs a superhero," with a video of himself ripping open his shirt to reveal a Superman-style costume and shooting laser beams from his eyes, but the announcement turned out to be a promo for digital trading cards.

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!" the ex-president posted on his Truth Social account. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each!"

"Would make a great Christmas gift," Trump added. "Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!"

Buyers are automatically entered in a sweepstakes to win prizes, including dinner with Trump in Miami, an invitation to a Mar-a-Lago cocktail hour, golf with Trump and the winner’s friends, and a Zoom call with the former president.