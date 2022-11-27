Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) will never be able to follow through with his promise to chair hearings about the pandemic response because Republicans did not gain control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

"There have been all these House Republican calls for investigations into the origins of COVID and saying they're gonna bring you up to Capitol Hill," CBS host Margaret Brennan told Fauci in an interview that aired on Sunday. "Do you think that wanes as you step down?"

"Well, I don't think it's gonna wane for me because they're already saying, the Republicans, that had they won the Senate, they would be bringing me before the committee that Rand Paul would be- likely would be chairing," Fauci said.

"That's not going to happen because the Senate is not in the Republican control. But the Republican House has said that they're going to- and that's fine with me," he added. "I'm very much in favor of- of legitimate oversight. Absolutely. I mean, I've testified before Congress, given the 38 years that I've been director, literally hundreds of times, in many oversight hearings."

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.