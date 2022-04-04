Capitol rioter vowed ‘Hillary Clinton is going to go to jail’ – now he’s the one facing time behind bars

A U.S. Capitol rioter who allegedly wore a tactical vest and gas mask to the Jan. 6 insurrection has been indicted.

The federal court in Washington, D.C., unsealed an indictment against Anthony Mazzio Jr. after he was identified by a neighbor who saw photos and video of him inside the Capitol, where he gave an interview the British itv News network.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP's Lisa McClain whines about Biden after getting busted for lying about Trump capturing bin Laden

"We all know they changed the rules mid-game and they are not being held accountable and that’s a shame," Mazzio told the reporter. "We are tired of waiting for people that have been prominent, honestly Hillary Clinton is going to go to jail. For over four years now, we know that she did criminal activity by destroying evidence that was subpoenaed. She has not been held accountable and we don’t expect anyone to be held accountable either. It’s time to take a stand, we are still here right now, brother, we didn’t expect to get this far. We went through gas grenades, we aren’t trying to hurt nobody. We want these people to be held accountable to the laws that we have seen them violate. That’s all there is to it."

Investigators said Mazzio wore a tactical vest and gloves and carried a gas mask and Trump flag during the riot.

He was charged with entering a restricted building with the intent to disrupt government business and engaging in threatening or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

SmartNews