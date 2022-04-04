GOP's Lisa McClain whines about Biden after getting busted for lying about Trump capturing bin Laden

A first-term Republican lawmaker made a series of blatantly false claims about Donald Trump's accomplishments at a campaign rally over the weekend.

Rep. LIsa McClain (R-MI) gave a short speech Saturday at the former president's rally outside Detroit, where she told fellow supporters that Trump oversaw the capture of terrorist Osama bin Laden, among other claims that were fact-checked by CNN, and the lawmaker whined about the negative attention.

"Joe Biden misspeaks every single day and the media pays no attention to it," McClain tweeted. "Isn’t it ironic how I’m under attack for an honest mistake."

Barack Obama was the president who ordered the 2011 raid that killed al Qaeda leader bin Laden in Pakistan, although Trump did order the 2020 drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and the 2019 raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

She also falsely claimed that unemployment under President Joe Biden was at a 40-year high, when, in fact, the unemployment rate is near a 52-year low, at 3.6 percent, which is slightly higher than the 3.5-percent rate under Trump, which was the lowest since 1969.

McClain claimed that "under President Trump, if my memory serves me correctly, I don't believe we had any wars," but U.S. ground troops fought under Trump in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and ground forces conducted airstrikes in Somalia, and a Navy SEAL was killed in a 2017 raid in Yemen.

The congresswoman also claimed that Biden had not legitimately won, saying that he would not have attracted as large of a rally crowd as the former president he defeated in an election deemed to be the safest and most secure in U.S. history.