Florida GOP legislators trade insults over permitless concealed carry bill
Anthony Sabatini.

Two prominent Republicans in the Florida legislature openly clashed online after a bill to allow permitless concealed carrying of firearms failed to gain traction.

It started when Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted a screen capture of a Daytona Beach News-Journal story titled, "Florida gun rights advocates hopping mad about seemingly stalled 'constitutional carry' bill" and lashed out with the "RINO" insult, which stands for "Republican In Name Only."

"RINO Cowards like Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls are once again BLOCKING Constitutional Carry!" Sabatini tweeted. "When will people wake up & vote these TRASH establishment 'republicans' out?!"

Fellow Republican, state Rep. Chris Latvala, mocked Sabatini for failing to deliver on the bill.

"Hey moron, who is your Senate sponsor? Surely you know how to pass a bill by now," Latvala said.

Sabatini responded by posting a picture of Latvala with Rev. Al Sharpton and called his GOP colleague a "disgusting Anti-2A sweaty slob."

Sabatini is running for Congress in the seat vacated by the retirement of Rep. Stephanie Murphy (R-FL). He has been endorsed by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).



