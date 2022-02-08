WATCH: Trump-loving Colorado clerk Tina Peters scuffles with police during arrest

Trump-loving Colorado clerk Tina Peters appeared to attempt to kick police officers on Tuesday while being arrested, according to video posted online.

Peters, the clerk in Mesa County, was taken into custody by Grand Junction police officers who were assisting local prosecutors with an active investigation, according to a report from Denver's Channel 9.

"According to an affidavit, officers were serving a warrant to seize Peters' iPad on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing involving her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, after a judge prohibited recording in the courtroom," the station reports. "Clerk Peters denied to the judge that she was recording the hearing but an arrest warrant says 'the iPadOS camera application was open, distinguishable with the red record button' and that an observer 'saw that the view in the viewfinder was a live view of the courtroom.'"

Video of Peters' arrest posted by Channel 9's Kyle Clark shows the clerk trying to pull herself away from officers and yelling, "Let go of me!"

"It hurts!" Peters says as three officers surround her, holding her hands behind her back.

At one point, Peters raises her right leg behind her, in an apparent effort to kick at the officers who are placing her in handcuffs.

"Let go of me! Give me my key to my car!" Peters yells, before officers walk her outside.

According to Colorado Politics, Peters' arrest was not "directly related to multiple state and federal investigations into Peters's alleged involvement last year in election data security breaches."

"Peters has been accused of helping facilitate breaches in election system security, ignoring election rules and defying orders from Secretary of State Jena Griswold. She also faces ethics and campaign finance complaints involving gifts she's allegedly accepted above legal limits," Colorado Politics reports. "Last month, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that the Mesa County grand jury was investigating allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct."



Peters reportedly was released at the scene, and charges are pending, according to Channel 9.

